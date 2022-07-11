PMK wishes EPS for getting elected as interim general secy

CHENNAI: After AIADMK General Council elected former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim General Secretary of the party, PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday were the first to extend greetings to Palaniswami on his elevation.
"My hearty wishes for Edappadi K Palaniswami for getting elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK in the General Council meeting held in Chennai,” Ramadoss said in a tweet.
Similarly, Anbumani Ramadoss, in a tweet, said, "PMK extends hearty wishes to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for getting elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK by the General Council of the party".
The day was a complete chaos for AIADMK as a section of the party members stormed into the party head office in Royapettah and vandalised the properties. Meanwhile, both the camps of Edappadi K Palaniswami and former finance minister O Pannerselvam mutually defended their positions and expelled the members of alternate camps.
However, PMK which is the major ally of AIADMK was the first party to welcome the decision of the General Council to elevate Palaniswami even before Panneerselvam came out with his views. PMK party sources said that Ramadoss senior was upset with Panneerselvam in the 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyars after he made a public statement against the reservation. The issue was sorted out after Ramadoss took the issue with Palaniswami and he refuted the statement of Peneerselvam in a separate statement.
Sources also said that Ramadoss was happy with the elevation of Palaniswami and will continue to support him as Palaniswami is in favour of providing a separate reservation for Vanniyar community.