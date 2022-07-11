PMK wishes EPS for getting elected as interim general secy

CHENNAI: After AIADMK General Council elected former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim General Secretary of the party, PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday were the first to extend greetings to Palaniswami on his elevation.

"My hearty wishes for Edappadi K Palaniswami for getting elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK in the General Council meeting held in Chennai,” Ramadoss said in a tweet.