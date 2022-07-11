TamilNadu

PMK wishes EPS for getting elected as interim general secy

"My hearty wishes for Edappadi K Palaniswami for getting elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK in the General Council meeting held in Chennai,” Ramadoss said in a tweet.
PMK wishes EPS for getting elected as interim general secy
Anbumani Ramadoss
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: After AIADMK General Council elected former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim General Secretary of the party, PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday were the first to extend greetings to Palaniswami on his elevation.

"My hearty wishes for Edappadi K Palaniswami for getting elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK in the General Council meeting held in Chennai,” Ramadoss said in a tweet.

Anbumani Ramadoss
OPS was adamant not to give up his post, says EPS

Similarly, Anbumani Ramadoss, in a tweet, said, "PMK extends hearty wishes to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for getting elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK by the General Council of the party".

The day was a complete chaos for AIADMK as a section of the party members stormed into the party head office in Royapettah and vandalised the properties. Meanwhile, both the camps of Edappadi K Palaniswami and former finance minister O Pannerselvam mutually defended their positions and expelled the members of alternate camps.

Anbumani Ramadoss
EPS, AIADMK's new General Secy, pays floral tribute at MGR, Jaya

However, PMK which is the major ally of AIADMK was the first party to welcome the decision of the General Council to elevate Palaniswami even before Panneerselvam came out with his views. PMK party sources said that Ramadoss senior was upset with Panneerselvam in the 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyars after he made a public statement against the reservation. The issue was sorted out after Ramadoss took the issue with Palaniswami and he refuted the statement of Peneerselvam in a separate statement.

Anbumani Ramadoss
Police failed to provide security at AIADMK HQ, says EPS

Sources also said that Ramadoss was happy with the elevation of Palaniswami and will continue to support him as Palaniswami is in favour of providing a separate reservation for Vanniyar community.

Anbumani Ramadoss
Time for AIADMK workers to come together: Sasikala on GC meet

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Dr S Ramadoss
O Pannerselvam
Ramadoss
AIADMK,PMK
﻿Anbumani Ramadoss
AIADMK general council
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK meeting

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in