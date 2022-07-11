One medico killed, 5 injured in car mishap

AMBUR: One person was killed on the spot and five others were injured when the car in which they were travelling went out of control and capsized by the side of the road at Minnur village near Ambur on the Chennai – Bengaluru National Highway early on Sunday.

All the occupants were students from a private medical college in Chennai and were on their way to the Yelagiri Hills. The passengers included three girls and three boys. The dead was identified as Shanmughi Choudhary (22), daughter of Sathyanarayana Choudhary of Tirupathi while the injured included 2 girls Alina (18) and Suhan (18) from

Port Blair in the Andamans and 3 boys were identified as Supreeth (19) from Ernakulam who drove the car, Rishant Ahamed (20) from Kozhikode and Gundabathina Rithin (20) from Nellore. Police and locals retrieved the injured and rushed them to Ambur GH.