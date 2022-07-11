Madurai cooptex launches ‘Aadi’ sale

MADURAI: A special ‘Aadi’ discount sale cum exhibition of silk saris has begun in Madurai. It was organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles and inaugurated by Collector S Aneesh Sekhar.

A wide range of silk saris in various designs and colours and silk dhotis produced by weavers involved with cooperative societies from Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Aarani, Salem, Coimbatore and Tirupur are on display at the exhibition cum sale, which is on till July 31 from 10 am to 9 pm., at LNS Hall in Madurai city.

The exhibition is aimed at providing opportunities for weavers to showcase their creativity and also to enhance their livelihoods. The discount offered to consumers range from 20 per cent to 65 per cent. Besides, a special discount of Rs 500 is offered on some products.