Land for roads: Ryots seek more compensation

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Kumbakonam, whose lands were acquired for the bypass works, approached the Thanjavur Collector on Monday demanding to increase the compensation.

According to the farmers, the Kumbakonam bypass works are on progress for which the government acquired land at Annalagraharam and Mela Korkai for just Rs 3 per sq ft, but the commercial value of these lands are between Rs 500 and 800.

“The government should follow the land acquisition norms by which it should provide at least Rs 500 per sq ft,” said PS Masilamani, State Secretary of Tamil Nadu farmers association who led the farmers.

The farmers also demanded not to acquire land near Kumnytoen where several farmers have established borewells.

They staged a protest in support of their demands and later submitted a petition to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver. The Collector who received the petition assured to forward it to the government.