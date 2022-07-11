Jayakumar condemns OPS’ action, justifies his expulsion from AIADMK

CHENNAI: When AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar was asked if AIADMK would reconsider O Panneerselvam to be back in the party if he presents his apology, he replied, “OPS, who had been the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, today has snooped to the level of embarrassment, amid all the party-workers. His action is definitely to be condemned.”

Jayakumar claimed that O Panneerselvam has become a handyman of DMK and accused that it was extremely mean that OPS barged into the AIADMK headquarters which was established by former AIADMK leader MGR and succeeded to the former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. “OPS has destructed the parts of the building wherever Amma has been there with the help of his men, destroyed records, stole documents and boarded them in his vehicle. This anti-social action is an embarrassment to the party and its members,” he alleged.