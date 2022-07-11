Jayakumar condemns OPS’ action, justifies his expulsion from AIADMK

CHENNAI: When AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar was asked if AIADMK would reconsider O Panneerselvam to be back in the party if he presents his apology, he replied, “OPS, who had been the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, today has snooped to the level of embarrassment, amid all the party-workers. His action is definitely to be condemned.”
Jayakumar claimed that O Panneerselvam has become a handyman of DMK and accused that it was extremely mean that OPS barged into the AIADMK headquarters which was established by former AIADMK leader MGR and succeeded to the former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. “OPS has destructed the parts of the building wherever Amma has been there with the help of his men, destroyed records, stole documents and boarded them in his vehicle. This anti-social action is an embarrassment to the party and its members,” he alleged.
He condemned OPS, who had been a staunch aide of Amma and been brought to a revered level in the party and in the state by her, now misusing the party’s flag and paying disrespect to the party former leaders. “The party established and built by MGR and Jayalalithaa will stay unaffected, no matter how many thousand of OPS or Stalin may come and try to destruct it,” he asserted resentfully.
He also emphasised that when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister in 1991-96, when Vaiko separated himself from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, he sought permission to process the revolution through Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of DMK. “Amma (Jayalalithaa) strongly refused his permission stating, AIADMK has no need to seek any gain from the internal conflict of the opposition party, saving the DMK headquarters,” he added.
He accused that on the contrary to what she did to DMK, the ruling government now has not lend ears to the queries of AIADMK seeking protection. “Rather, they joined hands with anti-socialist member like OPS and have caused damage to the party workers and the party headquarters,” he said to the reporters.