History-sheeter killed, dismembered near Arakkonam

ARAKKONAM: Police have formed a special team to trace the killers who hacked to death a history-sheeter and then dismembered his body near Arakkonam on Sunday. Police said the body of anti-social Sarath Kumar (22) son of Ashok Kumar of Koothambakkam was found with his two legs chopped off at the knees and his hands cut off in the cremation ground at Pudur Malaimedu village near Banavaram on Sunday. SP Deepa Sathyan and officials rushed to the spot and held an inquiry. Sarath Kumar had many cases pending against him. Investigation revealed that three persons claiming to be police personnel from Tiruvallur district had taken him with them on Saturday. The body was sent to Walajhapet HQ Hospital for post mortem while Banavaram police registered a case and are investigating.

