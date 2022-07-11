HC directs TN to postpone counselling for promotions of HMs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the State School Education Department to postpone the counselling for the promotion process of school headmasters for two weeks.

Justice D Krishnakumar passed the interim directions on hearing petitions filed by Rajavel and Arul Murugan, headmasters from Erode and Salem respectively.

The petitioners prayed for a direction to the State government to conduct the transfer counselling first and then proceed with the promotion counselling.

“The department has announced that it would conduct counselling on July 12 and 13 for promoting the high school and higher secondary school HMs. However, we are working at the same school for three years and deserve to attend the transfer counselling prior to the promotion counselling, ” the petitioners submitted.

However, the State government submitted that it has to analyse the legalities in connection with the transfer counselling and sought time for that. The State also requested the HC not to cancel the counselling for promotions.

Recording the submissions, the judge observed that the HC had already made it clear that a pass in TET is necessary for the appointment of school teachers and directed the school education department to postpone the promotion process of HMs for two weeks. The matter has been adjourned to July 22.