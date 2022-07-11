Efforts to release postal cover of Sepoy Mutiny stupa fail

VELLORE: Efforts of a BJP senior leader to get officialdom to release a special post card picturing the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny stupa failed to take off as postal officials said it had to be okayed by the district

administration. Revealing this to DT Next, Vellore’s leading philatelist, numismatist and history buff C Tamilvanan said, “I was asked to wait and not attend the Governor’s meeting at the Vellore Fort in a bid to ensure the release of a special post card with a picture of the Sepoy Mutiny stupa.” As both Governor RN Ravi and BJP state president K Annamalai were in town – the former to pay his respects to the memorial and the latter to address the party’s state executive – it was proposed that the post card could be released by either one of them. “But the moves fell through as central postal officials said it had to be cleared by the district administration,” Tamilvanan said. “We have been trying to get the postal department to issue a special cancellation on Vellore which could include the fort, the mutiny stupa and the Jain beds at Vallimalai. We are yet to succeed in this despite trying for more than a year.