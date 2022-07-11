'Devotees can pull renovated golden chariot of Siruvachur temple'

TIRUCHY: HR&CE Minister initiated steps to bring the golden chariot of Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Temple in Siruvachur in Perambalur district for public use on Monday after four years. According to official sources, the golden chariot of the temple was in use until 2018 after which no maintenance work was undertaken in the temple as well as the chariot. On June 17, HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu who visited the temple instructed the officials to renovate the chariot. Accordingly, the golden chariot was renovated and put to public use from Monday. The Minister said that the golden chariot can be pulled on the days the temple poojas are scheduled. The devotees can pay Rs 1,000 to the temple administration and pull the chariot.