Assault by Koovathur cops: TN govt to pay Rs 1 lakh to farmer

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to compensate Rs 1 lakh to a farmer, whose family was harassed and assaulted by the Koovathur police.

The issue pertains to a dispute between V Anbumani of Kodur village in Kancheepuram district and his neighbour in November 2019, over the latter’s cattle damaging properties belonging to him. When Anbumani’s wife went to the neighbour’s house and questioned them, there was a verbal duel after which the neighbour filed a police complaint.

According to Anbumani, police abused his wife in filthy language and also assaulted him and his brother. Only after the villagers intervened, they were let off. The complainant and his brother were treated at government hospital for three days.

In response, police personnel denied the allegations.

The commission, after considering the oral and documentary evidence held that there was human rights violation on part of the police and directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs.1 lakh to the complainant. The commission also recommended that the government may recover Rs 70,000 from the sub-inspector and Rs.10,000 each from the constables involved in the assault and recommended disciplinary action against them.