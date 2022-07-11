Ahead of Saral Thiruvizha, boats back in Courtallam lake

MADURAI: Pleasure boats are back in action at Courtallam, the spa of south India, in Tenkasi district. The Courtallam Lake in Tenkasi is abuzz with boating activities for the first time since its inception as a district.

The pleasant weather has created an ideal environment in Courtallam, a panchayat town situated in the foothills of the Western Ghats, for tourists to enjoy scenic waterfalls and boathouse, sources said.

According to Tenkasi Collector P Akash, who enjoyed boating along with Tenkasi MLA S Palani Nadar, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has resumed the service after a gap of two years. Boating came to a halt during 2020 and the subsequent year owing to COVID lockdowns. Courtallam, which’s obviously one of the major tourist attractions in Tamil Nadu, last saw boating in 2019 when Tenkasi was a part of Tirunelveli district. No doubt, boating is an added advantage of tourism and visitors are enjoying amazing beauty of the lake surrounded by nature in Courtallam.

There’s high turnout of tourists especially on weekends and boating receives overwhelming response from tourists and the facility would certainly boost the tourism economy, the Collector told DT Next on Sunday.

Further, he said multiple police forces have been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic and adequate barricading is done at junctions through all five waterfalls in Courtallam with directions indicating traffic diversions.

Moreover, the police personnel of Manimuthar battalion were stationed to manage tourists within the limits of ‘Main Falls’, ‘Five Falls’, ‘Old Falls’, ‘Small Falls’ and ‘Tiger Falls’.

Meanwhile, he advised the bathers to spend limited amount of time so as to allow all other visitors, who wait in long queues, to take bath under the waterfalls.

District Tourism Officer P Seetharaman, when contacted, said the Boat House has a fleet of 32 boats, including seven two-seater pedal, 16 four-seater pedal, 5 four-seater paddle boats and four individual boats.

As for single pedal boats, fare of Rs 150 is collected and Rs 200 for a four-seater pedal boat. While a four-seater rowing boat is charged Rs 250, it’s Rs 150 for kayaking.

Apart from Courtallam, other tourism hotspots for the visitors to spend their time are Panpoli Murugan temple and spiritual tourism significance in Ayakudi, Ilanji and Tenkasi Sivan temple and Thoranamalai Murugan temple near Kadayam.

The tourists could also spend their time leisurely at dam sites in Gundar and Adavinainar.

The much awaited ‘Saral Thiruvizha’ is expected to commence either by the end of July or in the first week of August, the Collector added.