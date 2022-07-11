450 kg sea cucumber seized along with vehicles; 2 held in Mandapam

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 450 kg of sea cucumber, a prohibited and endangered marine species, were seized by Forest personnel in Mandapam, Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. Two men were arrested on charges of illegal possession and attempting to smuggle it. Besides, vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw and a moped used for smuggling sea cucumbers were also seized. The accused have been identified as Mohideen (55) and Hameed Khan (37)-who belong to Periyapattinam, Mandapam Range Officer S Mahendran, who led patrolling, said. Further investigations revealed, it was the eleventh case concerning sea cucumber seizure reported in the Mandapam Range this year and among these, six cases were booked against smugglers during the last 50 days, he said.