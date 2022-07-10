TNCSC plans new godowns in Ranipet, Tirupattur districts

R paddy procured from both districts to Vellore. “This will mean savings as shifting paddy from DPCs (direct purchase centres) in each district to the local godown will cost less,” officials averred. However, the Vellore godown faces a peculiar problem as it has roads connecting Otteri on one side and Thorapadi on the other resulting in public using the roads to reach either place by passing through the godown premises.

Public were irked that while approach roads were laid on both sides of the godown, the stretch inside is full of potholes making driving difficult for two wheelers. Asked about this Vellore CSC regional manager Raja said, “though the premises and the land belongs to the TNCSC, the road was handed over to the corporation after prolonged litigation.”

However, officials seeking anonymity said that the local body was yet to recognize that the untarred stretch within the CSC premises was theirs and hence have not initiated any action despite repeated pleas from the public. Elaborating Raja said, “we are ready to provide an NOC “no objection certificate” to the corporation if they are willing to pave this stretch. When collector Kumaravel Pandian visited the premises recently we raised the issue and he also said the issue would be looked into.” But with action yet to be taken, public who use this untarred stretch have to grin and bear the bone jolting ride inside the godown premises.