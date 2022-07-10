TN not cooperating in implementing central plans: BJP

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu government was not cooperating in many central government sponsored schemes which was condemnable, said a resolution passed at the BJP’s state executive committee which met at Arapakkam on the outskirts of Vellore on Sunday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of state president K Annamalai in the presence of Union Fisheries Minister L Murugan and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan who read out the resolutions to the press said another resolution condemned the state government for pasting its stickers on central government schemes and passing them off as its own.

Another resolution said that it was a shame that 47,000 students failed in Tamil which showed that the state lagged in education. Similarly, anticipating increased law and order problems due to an increasing influx of drugs, ganja and liquor, another resolution demanded that the state government take tough action to curb the menace.

Another resolution sought Bharat Ratna for nature farmer Nammazhvar.