Supplementary exams between July 25-Oct 8 for class 10,12 students

CHENNAI: Classes X and XII students who did not clear the board exam will be writing the supplementary exam between July 25 and October 8. Owing to this, the School Education Department has ordered all government schools to conduct special evening classes to help students clear the exam.

The education department circular stated that those students who did not clear the final board exam for the academic year 2021-22 will sit for supplementary exams on the scheduled dates. And all the schools are directed to conduct special evening classes in their respective schools.

A government higher secondary school teacher in Chengalpattu district said, “If a class X student with supplementary paper clears the exam, the ward will be immediately promoted to class XI. And in case of class XI students with supplementary paper, they have already been promoted to class XII, however, they will still be sitting to clear the supplementary papers for the previous class.”

“We have begun conducting special classes in the evening for students. As the 2021-22 final exam was only based on priority syllabus, students can easily clear the papers. Additionally, revision on important topics on subjects will help him gain confidence,” added the teacher.