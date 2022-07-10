Recruitment of KG teachers under way: Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: The government is in the process of recruiting teachers for the kindergarten section and the classes would commence there after and 52,000 applications received this academic year, said the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday.

After inspecting the ongoing works for the book festival at Thanjavur palace premises, the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told the reporters that the book festival has been organized to develop the reading habit of the people especially the school children. He urged the elders to bring the children to the book fair and browse through the stall to enhance the reading skills. As many as 104 stalls would be established, he said.

Meanwhile, he stated that a recruitment process for appointing teachers for the KG section is underway and the regular classes would commence soon after. “There are 93,000 students on roll in the KG section and this year 52,000 applications were received. The teacher appointment would soon be made and the teaching methodology would be followed with the same pattern”, the minister said.

Similarly, the minister said that a total of 7 lakh students have been admitted from classes 1 to 8 in government, government aided and private schools across the state while admission in the government schools have remarkably increased this year owing to the development in the infrastructure in the government schools. A fund of Rs 36,895 crore has been allocated in the budget for the school education department which indicates how the Chief Minister provides priority to the school education.

“This year 16,000 students applied for the NEET this year and the government has been conducting free coaching classes for these students. At the same time, the legal battle against NEET would continue”, he said.

Stating that the regular classes have commenced in the schools, the minister said, there is no chance for reducing the portions this year. While the school education department along with the police would intensify the awareness against the drug abuse and the film festivals in schools would help the students to overcome mental pressure, the minister assured.