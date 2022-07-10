Ranipet ryots: Open DPCs as fresh harvest season has started

RANIPET: Farmers are peeved that even a fortnight after the commencement of Sornavari paddy the civil supplies corporation was yet to open DPC (Direct Purchase Centres), according to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam sources.

With the district facing intermittent rains, farmers are worried that lacking covered space to stock paddy will result in their produce being drenched and thereby increase moisture content.

“Increased moisture in paddy when taken to DPCs will result in reduced payment and that too only to a certain level beyond which the paddy will be refused,” said Sangam youth wing state president R Subash.

DPC officials seeking anonymity said that purchase centres for the just ended late Samba season were closed recently and hence it would take time to reopen them again for the Sornavari season.

“A total of 84 DPCs functioned throughout the district in that season and they were closed only recently. So, till the CSC is assured of sizeable loads they will be unable to open them again immediately,” an official said.

Vellore Civil Supplies Regional Manager Raja said, “Sornavari harvest is presently scattered and hence opening DPCs will mean lack of revenue. We pay only around Rs 10 per bag for loading for around 10 load men in each DPC. As currently arrivals will only be around 100 bags per day it will mean paltry earnings for them.”

“We are waiting details of actual paddy coverage in the district from the district administration to start DPCs. We need to be assured of a minimum 1000 bags per day for a DPC to function. When the harvest is in full swing we will be able to open them by August end,” he added.

However, Sangam Ranipet district president CS Mani wondered if opening DPCs was meant to serve/save farmers or were meant to benefit load men. “What is wrong in opening DPCs where there is enough tonnage of paddy available and opening them in areas which have heavy arrivals?” he demanded.

And so as the stalemate continues, farmers fingers are crossed hoping that the rain gods will restrain their largess for the time being.