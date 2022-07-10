PMK seeks clarification on status of ordinance to ban online games

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday sought a clarification from the state government on the status of the proposed ordinance to ban online rummy in the state.

Expressing disappointment at the government delaying the promulgation of the ordinance even 12 days after the expert committee tabled its report on the same, Anbumani said, “Tamil Nadu government has admitted to all the evils of online rummy. It should not give room for any second thought or hesitation on the issue now.”

Referring to the murder of a woman named Sivaranjani allegedly by her husband Narasimharaj who had lost lakhs to gambling online recently, Ramadoss junior said that Sivaranjani was the 25th victim of online gambling ever since the Madras High Court struck down an earlier law on August 3, 2021.

Claiming that she was the fifth person to be murdered due to online gambilng, Anbumani recalled the assurance made by Chief Minister MK Stalin on the day he had led an agitation here demanding an immediate ban on online rummy, and wondered, “Did the cabinet meeting approve an ordinance to ban online gambing? If yes, was the ordinance sent for Governor’s assent? If it was not approved by the cabinet, what was the reason for it? What action will the state government initiate on the expert committee report? Government should clarify to the state people? But, the government is maintaining silence.”

Remarking that Tamil Nadu would face drastic effects socio-economically if online gambling is not banned immediately, the PMK president said the state government should clarify on the current status of the ordinance.

“If the ordinance is not ready, the cabinet should be immediately convened and the ordinance approved. It should be subsequently forwarded for the governor’s assent,” he added.