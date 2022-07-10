PMK has achieved a lot in one year, claims Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said that despite PMK not being in power it has accomplished several achievements in the past one year.

"Every political party has the ambition of clinching power and with the authority they get they wanted to do good for the society. In the past, several political parties have come to power but they have not achieved anything considerable but PMK has several achievements behind its name. For instance, making the State government file a separate budget for agriculture, forcing the government to take strong action against online rummy, preventing the government from stopping KG classes in government schools and so on", said Ramadoss, in a letter written to the party cadres.

PMK is entering its 34th year in a week's time and the party had planned a series of events for one week. Ramadoss asked the party cadres to work hard for the victory of the party.

"Despite the achievements our party could not come to power and it is still haunting me in my mind. The only medicine for it is your hardwork and you know it very well" said Ramadoss, who also added that training classes for the party cadres have resumed after COVID-19 pandemics and there is a visible change among the cadres who have undergone training as their self confidence and maturity have increased.