Nagai police seize 3.750 kg ambergris worth Rs 90 lakh

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam police along with the district forest department seized 3.750 gram ambergris worth Rs 90 lakh and arrested six persons in this regard on Saturday evening.

It is said based on a tip off that a gang has been in possession of the ambergris, the police along with the forest officials rushed to Vedaranyam and secured six persons who were suspiciously moving around.

They were identified as A Manickam (41) from Arukattuthurai, S Arumugam (47), M Durairasu (41), O Subramanian (50), S Velayutham (44) and I Ramu (37) all from Nagapattinam and they possessed the ambergris weighing 3,750 kg worth Rs 90 lakh in the Indian market.

Subsequently, they were arrested and the team seized the ambergris and their vehicles. Further investigations are on.