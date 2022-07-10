Miniature rail expo begins in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A miniature rail exhibition was inaugurated at Golden Rock Workshop on Saturday in view of railway week.

The Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadar Ram inaugurated the exhibition which housed more than 2500 postal stamps and coins from across the world, miniatures of heritage engines, coaches from across the works, wagons, diesel and electric trains and bullet trains were exhibited. While the Pamban bridge miniature, rail accident disaster management systems and books related to the Indian railways were also displayed.