Free fertilizers as part of kuruvai package distributed

TIRUCHY: The DMK government has been with farmers always and so the Chief Minister has not only released water from Mettur in advance, but also launched the kuruvai special package to benefit the farmers, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday.

The minister was distributing fertilisers to as many as 250 farmers from Tiruverumbur union under the kuruvai special package. He said that each farmer was given 45 kg urea, 50 kg DAP and 25 kg potash together worth Rs 2,467 with 100 per cent subsidy.

“The DMK government has been initiating various schemes for the development of the farmers. The government has been proving time and again that this is the government for farmers,” he said. He urged the farmers to utilise the schemes introduced for them and get a bumper harvest.

Later, he distributed three coconut saplings to as many as 10 farmers under the Kalaignarin all village integrated development programme.