Fate of Buddhist fascism a warning to Sangh Parivar: VCK slams BJP

CHENNAI: While the entire world was shocked at the protesters entering the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and ransacking the properties, the VCK and BJP leaders on Sunday were involved in a war of words over the issue by comparing state and national politics. While VCK MPs Thol Thirumavalavan and D Ravikumar blamed majoritarianism as the reason for the crisis in Sri Lanka and compared it with the politics of central government, the BJP leaders countered the views of VCK leaders by throwing the blame on family politics, which is seen synonymous with the ruling DMK government in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Thirumavalan indirectly hit at BJP by saying "Racist ideologies such as one race, one religion, one culture and one nation turned into hate towards a race which resulted in ethnic cleansing and fascism. Buddhist fascism has now come to the point where it started and is chasing them. It is a warning for Sangh Parivar".

Tirumavalavan also termed the protesters in Sri Lanka as 'Lankan Tsunami' and said that people's power will make one sit on the throne and at the same time will also throw one away.

Similarly, Ravikumar also echoed the same concerns by saying that "elected leaders in majoritarian democracies cannot feed off polarisation alone".

BJP State Vice President Narayanan Tirupathy, replying to Thirumavalan's tweet, said that "the crisis is a warning for DMK involved in divisive ideas such as hatred towards Hinduism, destroying Hinduism and family politics and for VCK which is supporting DMK". He also said that the Sri Lankan crisis has made us understand that Tamils will never accept family politics and the warning bell would have reached the ears of those involved in family politics.

Similarly, BJP veteran H Raja also indirectly warned DMK by blaming the family politics for the Lankan crisis.

However, twitterati while replying to the BJP leaders pointed out at the family politics in BJP and said that BJP will also face the same fate similar to Sri Lanka.