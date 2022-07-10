Ex ministers meet EPS, extend wishes ahead of GC meet

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK ministers Sengottaiyan and Natham R Viswanathan met and talked with Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday at his residence on Greenways Road, Chennai.

Reports have surfaced that the members who have come to Chennai have gone to Palaniswami's residence to congratulate him on the eve of the general council meeting which is expected to proclaim Edappadi Palaniswami as the 'interim general secretary'.

AIADMK members from Theni district along with STK Jakkaiyan attended the meeting.

Previously, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy had announced that he will pass the judgment on July 11 morning at 9 am after submissions from both sides in the case filed by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and AIADMK GC member Amman Vairamuthu seeking directions to stall the GC meeting calling it illegal against the bye-laws of AIADMK.

Meanwhile, final preparations for the general council meeting are in full swing in Vanagaram.