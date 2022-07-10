Ex ministers meet EPS, extend wishes ahead of GC meet
Edappadi K Palaniswami File
TamilNadu

Ex ministers meet EPS, extend wishes ahead of GC meet

Meanwhile, final preparations for the general council meeting are in full swing in Vanagaram.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK ministers Sengottaiyan and Natham R Viswanathan met and talked with Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday at his residence on Greenways Road, Chennai.

Reports have surfaced that the members who have come to Chennai have gone to Palaniswami's residence to congratulate him on the eve of the general council meeting which is expected to proclaim Edappadi Palaniswami as the 'interim general secretary'.

AIADMK members from Theni district along with STK Jakkaiyan attended the meeting.

Previously, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy had announced that he will pass the judgment on July 11 morning at 9 am after submissions from both sides in the case filed by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and AIADMK GC member Amman Vairamuthu seeking directions to stall the GC meeting calling it illegal against the bye-laws of AIADMK.

Meanwhile, final preparations for the general council meeting are in full swing in Vanagaram.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

AIADMK
O Panneerselvam
EPS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Sengottaiyan
Natham R Viswanathan
Ex Ministers
Minister K A Sengottaiyan
K A Sengottaiyan
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam
AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam
AIADMK GC meeting
AIADMK GC meet
GC meet
EPS OPS GC meet
Former AIADMK ministers
OPS EPS
Ex ministers meet EPS
AIADMK members
STK Jakkaiyan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in