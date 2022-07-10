CS Irai Anbu makes surprise inspection at Aavin plant

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Sunday made a surprise inspection at Aavin plant in Sholinganallur and issued a host of instructions to the officials to increase the production and lower the productivity cost.

"Officials should increase the usage of solar power in the milk products manufacturing process and should decrease the electricity cost involved in the manufacturing process. Officials should increase the usage of farm machinery to reduce the additional expenditure incurred during production", said Irai Anbu to officials.

As the State government is hosting the 44th International Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram, towards the end of July, the works are going on at a rapid pace. Irai Anbu, who heads the Coordination committee of the Olympiad, is visiting the arena every Sunday and is inspecting the progress of ongoing works.

Similarly, when Irai Anbu was on his way to Mahabalipuram made a surprise visit at the Aavin manufacturing centre, which is one of the largest in the state. In the Aavin plant, he inspected the production area, cooling area, quality checking area and the engineering area. He also inspected the quality of tanker lorries used for transporting milk.

During the inspection, he directed the officials to display the Aavin products that are liked by children in the front end of Aavin parlours and to display the prices of Aavin products at the entrance of parlours.

He further directed the officials to form a working committee and to hold meetings every week for the development of Aavin and to increase the sales. "Officials proposing better ideas to increase the sales should be rewarded with prize and certificates to encourage them", said Irai Anbu.