Councilor’s hubby abuses conservancy staff; Mayor ignorant

VELLORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent statement in Namakkal that he would initiate action if he received complaints against them went for a toss in Vellore on Wednesday when the husband of the councilor used foul language to abuse conservancy staff, sources revealed.

The issue which went viral on social media somehow did not reach Vellore mayor Sujatha Anandakumar who claimed to be totally ignorant of the issue. It all started when Damodaran, the husband of ward 44 councilor Davamani was seen abusing conservancy staff speaking about them in the singular and using the most foul words to abuse them.

The issue pertained to garbage not being lifted from the area. His words lead one to believe that he was the Councilor as he could be heard telling the workers that he had spent Rs 50 lakhs to come to power and hence he could not be expected to go behind such workers to get things done.

What galled observers was that the real councilor was nowhere in the picture while Damodaran was throwing his weight around. A sanitation inspector who spoke on condition of anonymity said this was the first time that corporation staff was abused in such terms.

While Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar said the issue had not reached her ears, commissioner S Ashok Kumar said it had been conveyed to Damodaran that he should approach corporation staff in a polite manner while councilor Davamani had been advised to handle such issues and not allow her husband to intervene.