7.04 lakh people vaccinated during 31st mega vaccination drive in TN

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the 31st mega vaccination camp in Thanjavur on Sunday.

Until 1.15 pm, at least 7.04 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the State.

"We have conducted vaccination camps at 1 lakh places in the State and the State health department officials are monitoring the situation. As many as 94.68 percent people have been vaccinated with first dose and 85.47 percent people have been administered with the second dose," said the minister.

Though the cases of Covid have seen an increasing number of cases of Covid, 95 percent people are in home isolation and the other 5 percent people are in government or private hospitals. Despite increased cases, the deaths due to COVID-19 are comparatively less, he said.

Health minister said that the State has so far administered total of 11.44 crore vaccines and mega vaccination camps are aimed at vaccinating all those who have not been vaccinated yet. He said that lockdown is not required as the bed occupancy remains below 40 percent. He added that there have been no loss of life due to adverse affects of Covid.

Responding to the questions on the death of a woman in Thanjavur, he said that the person was infected with Covid but died due to poisoning after an attempt to commit suicide. However, one death was reported in Chennai due to Covid.

He said that BA.4 new variant is being reported in various countries of the world a mutated strain has been detected in some States in India. However, they are not affected to a large extent.