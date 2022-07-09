TN coastal security group commences sailing expedition

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police’s Coastal Security Group (CSG) on Saturday commenced a coastal security sailing expedition from Chennai to Mandapam and back, covering a total of 500 nautical miles (1 nautical mile=1.85 km) in three sail boats.

Police said that this is the longest sailing expedition by any police force in the world and are aiming for a place in the World Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

As many as 21 police personnel from CSG will be part of the expedition, which is done in co-ordination with Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC).

“The objective of the expedition is to have safe and secure sea in the eastern Coast of Tamil Nadu, bring awareness among the fishing community-the ‘eyes and ears’ in Coastal Security mechanism and to collect intelligence regarding discreet landing points if any, ” an official release stated.

Police said that the sailing crew will be interacting with fishermen community and make them aware about the coastal security mechanism and also make them aware about the CSG Toll free number 1093 to share any form of information about any suspicious activity happening in and around the coastline.

An official release said that 41 calls were received through the 1093 toll free number so far this year and CSG have rescued 20 fishermen and five boats in distress by deploying the assets and in coordination with MRCC (maritime rescue coordination centre) and local fisheries authorities.

In the past 11 months, CSG have also seized 10645 Kgs turmeric Spikes, 636.215 kgs Ganja, 27860 kgs Ration rice, 3225 ltrs ration kerosene, 4568 kgs Sea cucumbers, 260 Kgs Cardamom, 780 Kgs. beedi Leaves which were meant for smuggling.

State police chief, C Sylendra Babu flagged off the expedition along with Rear Admiral S. Venkatraman, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu -amp; Puducherry, Naval Area.