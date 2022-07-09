Tension at Pondy Secretariat as Amins try to attach movable assets

PUDUCHERRY: Tension prevailed as Court Amins along with an advocate came to the Chief Secretariat here on Friday to attach the moveable properties as a Court Order granting compensation was not complied in connection with the death of a boy due to electrocution. Senior officials held talks and sought 10 days time. Manikandan (10) of Koonichampet village was electrocuted on October 10, 2013 due to power theft. Manikandan’s mother Sumathi moved the court for relief. In March 2021, Additional District Judge Subha Anbumani directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 9,70,000. However, it was not paid and Sumathi moved the Court again. It directed the UT to pay Rs 17,33,621 with interest from 2015 which also was not paid. Following this, the court on Friday directed to attach the movable properties at Chief Secretariat.