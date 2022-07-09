Parents, teachers elated as AU allows entry of vocational students

What was incongruous was that they were admitted to private engineering colleges in various parts of the state with Anna University alone holding out on the ground that they would not succeed in engineering studies.

When asked what the passed out students did earlier, Janardhanan said, “many who studied the above mentioned courses became self employed while those who opted for textile technology found work with textile majors in various capacities.” The Kazhagam’s state treasurer B Seraman when asked said, “We have been fighting for nearly a decade to allow them to enter the portals of AU and its 17 constituent colleges on the ground that they were allowed into AU affiliated private colleges.”

Repeated representations to the powers that be initially failed to elicit a positive response till finally we were able to meet Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who was convinced by our arguments to allow them entry into engineering streams in AU and its constituent colleges,” said the association’s state general secretary N Ravi.

Elaborating, Janardhanan said, “We highlighted as to how these vocational students also studied mathematics and their not studying physics and chemistry would in no way affect their scholarship as both subjects were not mandatory for engineering studies. We are now happy that the Anna University has reserved 2 per cent seats for vocational students.”

Meanwhile, the Kazhagam also emphasized the need to include vocational education in all 4,000 government schools in the state as now their chances for higher education in Anna University was bright due to the 2 per cent quota. Only 1,600 schools have vocational education, the officials conceded.