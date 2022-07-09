'May go on strike if talks on wage revision fails'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation Employees Union announced that the strike would be unavoidable if the workers’ demands including wage revision were not met. The union general secretary K Arumugha Nainar said that the transport department has invited the union for another round of talks on July 11.

“Transport minister held talks with the unions on May 12 and said next round of talks would be held in next three weeks. With the next round of talks not held, we decided to give strike notice. Immediately, the minister invited unions for talks on July 12,” he said, and added that wage revision should happen based on the pay matrix.

“We’ve been demanding the government to compensate for the differences between the revenue and expenditure. If the talks are not satisfactory, we‘ll decide on the next course of the protest,” he said while leading a protest on Friday opposing the MTC move to engage drivers on a contract basis.