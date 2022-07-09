JSW One Homes strengthens retail network in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the successful launch of its first studio in Coimbatore, JSW One Homes, the tech-enabled home construction solutions arm of JSW One Platforms has launched its second studio in the State in Chennai. The newly-launched 1300 square studio will serve as a full-service emporium for all the home construction requirements for customers planning to build their own house.

The studio is designed as a melting point of every requirement a customer need to build a home. These are showcased through various installations in the form of a deconstructed home. An expert team of in-house professional architects will help customers visualise their dream home through floor plans and 3D renditions of what the home will look like. The customers can also handpick various home construction materials they wish to choose for building their homes.