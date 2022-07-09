e-sevai units in MLAs’ offices, panchayat secretariats soon: Min

TIRUCHY: As many as 876 panchayat secretariats, which would house offices of VAO, panchayat president and the council hall, would be established across the state, said Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran in Thanjavur on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a review meeting with his department officials from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, the Revenue Minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed the department to expedite the execution of works and simplify services.

“The issues in the Delta districts vary from region to region. There are land issues, many disputes in the land belonging to temples and mutts and residents who have been living on the temple lands have been demanding pattas. The government is keen to resolve all such issues and discussion are on with the legal experts and the problems will be addressed soon,” he assured. The due date for the crop insurance ends by the month-end and officials have been instructed to issue certificates for the insurance within four days.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Minister said, in order to ensure prompt and timely execution of services, each panchayat would have a panchayat secretariat, which would be established in coordination with local administration and Revenue Department. “In phase I, as many as 876 panchayat secretariats will be established across the state and they will house panchayat offices, including panchayat presidents chamber, panchayat council meeting hall and VAO office and will ensure prompt services,” the Minister said. This apart, each MLA office would have an e-sevai centre and the works would commence by this month itself, said the Minister.