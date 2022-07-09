AIADMK office-bearers in Theni district pledge support to EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK is full of activity as the party founded by MGR is gearing up for a crucial general meeting on July 11. Amidst the meet preparations, office bearers of the party in Theni have offered to support Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Ever since demands of a single leadership arose in AIADMK, things haven't been easy between the EPS and OPS camps as the former wants single leadership under EPS for swift decision-making whereas, OPS wanted the existing dual-leadership to continue.

While OPS is seeking judicial intervention in party affairs, ES in a move that could dent OPS' stronghold which also happens to the latter's native -- Theni -- has been reaching out to the southern district with a Mukkulathor majority (Panneerselvam's community). The district has been a buffer for OPS, when he was under pressure.

However, office-bearers in Theni who were in the OPS camp have jumped the ship to support Palaniswami. Former MP Parthiban, Koodalur secretary Arunkumar, IT wing Balachander, Dhanalakshmi Sokkalingam, district joint-secretary Karikalan, MGR mandram joint-secretary Narayanan and Theni deputy secretary Dayalan have joined the ranks of Palaniswami ahead of the all-important meeting.

With this development, Panneerselvam's already depleting side is further weakening.

Friction between OPS camp and EPS camp has peaked both within the party and in the courts. Recently, the Supreme Court had stayed the interim order of the Madras HC in the functioning of AIADMK, to the relief of EPS. Meanwhile, OPS is running from pillar to post to stop the general council meeting for the fear of getting sidelined if EPS is made general secretary. His relentless pursuit did not go in vain as the Madras HC will issue an order at 9 am on July 11, minutes before the GC meet is planned to be conducted.