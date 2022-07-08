Work, peace hit, rue AIADMK spokesmen

CHENNAI: AIADMK spokespersons and party functionaries are now in demand for their opinion and views by the print media and the news channels, thanks to the feud between factions led by O Paneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. While a section of them are open with their views and chose between EPS or OPS, majority of the spokespersons are staying away from the media limelight adopting a wait and watch mode.

Some of them are also receiving calls from the influential leaders in both camps to support them during the news bulletins and TV debates. “We are not like district secretaries who take a clear stand on supporting either of the leader. Our job is to defend the party and find fault with the DMK government and most of us report directly to party headquarters. Because of the factional fight, our job description has changed. No public meetings are held where we are invited by the district functionaries to target the DMK. Our earnings and mental peace are affected,” rued a party spokesperson.

“Most of the spokespersons are advocates while some are doing the job out of party affiliation, but the crisis has affected all of us. Even if we attend a TV debate, we are easily cornered by other party representatives on issues like OPS son meeting DMK leader MK Stalin or the Kodanad murder mystery case,” rued another party spokesperson, who is neutral till now. Further, vested interests are also dividing the party on communal basis, the functionary noted.