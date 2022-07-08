Woman commits self-immolation; Daughter dies during rescue bid

MADURAI/TIRUCHY: A woman committed suicide by self-immolation in Bodi, her daughter trying to save her, succumbs to ensuing fire. A 27-year-old woman identified as Muthulakshmi, who did not have money to undergo treatment for her chronic stomach pain, committed suicide by self-immolation in a house at South Raja Street in Melachokkanathapuram, Bodinayakanur, Theni on Thursday. Her 8-year-old daughter Hemashri also died while trying to save her mother. Police have registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile in Tiruchy, a man reportedly murdered his wife and wrapped the body with polythene sheet before escaping from the house. Narasimhan (32), said to be a dealer of banned lottery, was residing with his wife Sivaranjani (27), two children and his mother Vasantha Kumari in a rented house at Sai Nagar near Lalgudi. Narasimhan some days ago left his children with a relative in Vijayawada stating he had to attend to his wife, who is infected with COVID. When the relative contacted Narasimhan there was no response. When the relative came and checked the house at Tiruchy through the window, Sivaranjani was found lying dead. On information, Kollidam police have registered a case and are searching for Narasimhan.