Use Swachhata App to submit plaints: Tiruchy Corporation

TIRUCHY: The City Corporation has urged residents on Thursday to download and use the Swachhata App to submit their complaints regarding public health and sanitation and assured that their grievances would be rectified within 24 hours.

According to official sources, the Tiruchy civic administration has urged the residents in its jurisdiction to download the Swachhata App introduced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The public can submit a photo complaint regarding littering of garbage, public urination, burning wastes in public places, abandoned carcasses seen on roads, door-to-door waste collection and sewage overflow.

The location of the complaint spot should also be shared on the App with which the corporation workers could rectify them within 24 hours.

“Based on the number of complaints and rate of rectification, the Swachh Bharat ranking would be determined,” an official said.