Stalin dials Lalu’s son Tejashwi, wishes Lalu speedy recovery

CHENNAI: Following former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's shift to Delhi AIIMS for treating his fractured shoulder, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Stalin spoke to Lalu's son Tejashwi to enquire about the health of the RJD supremo.

The CM tweeted, “Sorry to hear that RJD President Thiru @LaluPrasadRJD is unwell following a fractured shoulder and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

It is heartening to hear from @yadavtejashwi that his father's condition is stable.

I wish him a speedy recovery.”