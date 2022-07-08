Pregnant woman dies after admission; relatives besiege GH

VANIYAMBADI: The Government Hospital at Vaniyambadi witnessed some tense moments when relatives of a pregnant woman, who died after admission to the hospital for delivery, demanded action against nurses responsible for the woman’s death, as there were no doctors available on Thursday. Police said that Sankari (18) wife of Madan Kumar (20) of Kamarajpuram in Vaniyambadi town was admitted to the hospital early on Thursday for delivery of twins. However, the woman died soon after resulting in the relatives and Madan Kumar besieging the hospital. Speaking to reporters, Madan Kumar alleged that the death occurred as there was no doctor in the hospital and that the delivery was overseen by nurses who earlier demanded Rs 1,000 for the delivery. Vaniyambadi town police pacified the agitators after which they dispersed. Tirupattur JD (health) K Marimuthu when asked said, “the girl was not admitted for delivery as there was still 45 days for her due date. She was admitted for fits.” Accepting that Sankari was carrying twins, he said, “the duty doctor was available but there was no obstetrician as this post was available only in the HQ hospital at Tirupattur.”