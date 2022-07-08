Police arrest three for hacking relative over land dispute

TIRUPATTUR: Kandili police registered a case and arrested three persons in connection with their hacking to death their relative at a temple festival on Wednesday night. Police said that enmity persisted between the sons of Raja’s (60) two wives, all residents of Kondanaikanpatti hamlet of Nariyaneri village near Kandili in Tirupattur district. Yuvaraj (30) and Karthik (24) were the sons of Raja’s first wife Mangai while the second wife Valarmathi had a son named Ajith (24). As Raja’s son-in-law Narasimhan purchased a land, which Raja had sold to another, it resulted in enmity between the sons of both wives. Earlier, wanting to kill Narasimhan and his family, Raja along with Yuvaraj and Karthik planted detonators in Narasimhan’s house in August 2021. However, it failed and they were jailed. Yuvaraj, who was on bail, participated in the local temple festival on Wednesday. Ajith helped by two others attacked him and hacked him to death and escaped. Kandili police sent the body for post mortem to Tirupattur GH and formed a special team. The team arrested Ajith, Narasimhan and relative Anbalagan (42) all of whom were remanded to custody by a Tirupatttur court.