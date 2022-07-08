Perambalur ryots seek patta for lands cultivated for 46 yrs

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Perambalur, who have been cultivating land for the past 46 years, met the Revenue Secretary and submitted a petition seeking patta for their lands on Thursday.

According to farmers, they have been cultivating the land at Eraiyur village in Veppanthattai Taluk in Perambalur district for more than 45 years. The petitioners said that they belong to the Narikurava community and around 150 families were residing in the village and were into cultivation. The land was allotted by the then Collector of combined Tiruchy district in 1976.

However, they were not given pattas for the land they have been cultivating. Since there was no patta, revenue officials were asking them to return the lands.

“They have been cultivating the land for their livelihood and the government should consider their request and issue pattas,” said farmer leader P Ayyakannu, who led the residents during the meeting with the Revenue Secretary.

Later, they met Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and appealed to them to recommend for issuance of patta.