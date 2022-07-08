TamilNadu

Notification issued to conduct exam for 8K teacher posts in TN

According to a latest Thanthi report, the competitive examination will be conducted for only 8,268 posts.
CHENNAI: The Teacher Selection Board on Friday issued a notification that has reduced 5,063 teacher posts out of the total 13,331 teacher vacancies.

10,371 staff vacancies listed in TN schools, colleges and univs

Previously, an order was issued before the appointment of 13,391 vacant teaching posts in the primary and school education departments on temporary basis. It was advised to appoint 3 levels of teachers namely intermediate teachers, graduate and postgraduate.

In addition to that, the Teacher Examination Board had announced that the competitive examinations will be held for those who have completed the Teacher Eligibility Test.

The department has also confirmed that volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) scheme can apply for the temporary position.

1.5 lakh applicants for temporary teacher posts in Tamil Nadu

