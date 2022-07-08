Notification issued to conduct exam for 8K teacher posts in TN

Previously, an order was issued before the appointment of 13,391 vacant teaching posts in the primary and school education departments on temporary basis. It was advised to appoint 3 levels of teachers namely intermediate teachers, graduate and postgraduate.

In addition to that, the Teacher Examination Board had announced that the competitive examinations will be held for those who have completed the Teacher Eligibility Test.

The department has also confirmed that volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) scheme can apply for the temporary position.