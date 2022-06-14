Illam Thedi Kalvi extended for 6 months, confirms Poyyamozhi

“Students are returning to school after more than 19 months, thus taking into consideration the time it will take for normalcy to prevail, we decided to extend Illam Thedi Kalvi for six more months, ”added the minister. Meanwhile the Education Minister urged schools not to delay in providing Transfer Certificate (TC) to students or mandate it while admitting students in schools.

However, it was found that a few private schools in Chennai have been denying TC to students. Vijayendran, father of a Class 5 boy studying at a private school in KK Nagar said, “I recently requested for a TC for shifting my son from KK Nagar school to another school nearer to my residence. But, the school denied claiming the State government has ordered not to provide TC.”

“Though the new school did not demand for the TC, it is closer to a month since I have not received my son’s TC yet, ”added Vijayendran.