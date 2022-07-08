Manual scavenging: Nehru hands over Rs 30L relief to victims’ kin

CHENNAI: State Municipal Administration Department Minister KN Nehru handed over Rs 30 lakh relief to families of two workers, who died while clearing sewer line in the city, on June 28.

According to a Metrowater press release, Nelson and V Ravikumar, both contract workers of Metrowater, were severely injured while cleaning sewer lines using a jet rodding machine on Muthumariamman Koil Street, Madhavaram, on June 28.

During the work, Nelson fell into the maintenance hole while checking for blocks in the sewer line. Ravikumar, who tried to save Nelson also fell into the maintenance hole.

Both of them were taken to the Government Stanley Hospital. While Nelson died at the hospital on the same day, Ravikumar succumbed on June 30.

The release added that the Chief Minister announced Rs 15 lakh each to the families of Nelson and Ravikumar. Based on the announcement, minister KN Nehru handed over cheques to the families.