Ex minister Kamaraj under DVAC scanner, raids at 49 places

CHENNAI: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registers case against former Food Minister R Kamaraj, his relatives and associates.

Raids are being carried out at 49 places including Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Thanjavur. The DVAC claims that it had detected disproportionate assets worth Rs 58.44 crore.

Apart from Kamaraj, who is sitting MLA of Nannilam, Thiruvarur, the DVAC has listed Dr MK Iniyan, Dr K Inban, R Chandrasekhar, B Krishnamurthy and S Udayakumar as accused in the case.

The former AIADMK minister is accused of misusing his offical position and enriching himself and his family members by illegal means.

After DMK came to power in May 2021, cases of disproportionate assets were slapped against a number of former ministers during last one year.