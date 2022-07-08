DVAC raids against Kamaraj as per law: Minister Regupathy

Talking to reporters here, Regupathy said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin had no intention to wreak vengeance against anyone and whatever action the state government had taken it was done as per law.” “It was quite natural for those against whom raids were conducted to claim that it was vendetta. The searches were held only after a thorough inquiry based on complaints and fundamental grounds for initiating the same. The government does not initiate such actions unilaterally,’’ he added. The DVAC sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at the houses of Kamaraj at Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Chennai. The agency had charged that the former minister had amassed wealth to the tune of over Rs 58.44 crore.