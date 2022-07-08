DOTE publishes tentative TNEA schedule: Check details

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has published a tentative schedule for engineering admission.

The notification was issued on June 8 by Minister of Higher Education K Ponmudy and the online registration, filing of applications, and uploading of original certificates commenced on June 20.

In the previous notification, the general counseling was scheduled from August 28 to September 14. Now, the dates have been changed in the latest notification and the general counseling is said to begin from August 22 to October 14. The general category consists of academic, vocation, and government school students (7.5% horizontal reservation).

Also, dates for Supplementary Counseling and Counseling for SC and SC (Arundhatiyars) have been announced. The Supplementary Counseling would take place on 15 and 16 October, while SC and SCA students will have their counseling on 17 and 18 October.

Except for the change of dates for general counseling, the assigning of Random Number (22/07), verification of certificates at TNEA Facilitation Centres (20/07 to 31/07), rank list publication (08/08), grievance redressal (09/08 to 14/08) will go as planned. Counseling for Special Reservation categories will be held from August 16 to 18.

The counseling would end on October 18.