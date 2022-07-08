TamilNadu

CM Stalin on 2-day visit to T’malai district from today

He will reach Tiruvannamalai by road from Chennai and will be given a rousing reception at the district border at Kil Pennathur at 11 am on Friday.
CM Stalin on 2-day visit to T’malai district from today
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will participate in a host of functions spread over two days in Tiruvannamalai district from Friday, sources said.

He will reach Tiruvannamalai by road from Chennai and will be given a rousing reception at the district border at Kil Pennathur at 11 am on Friday. He will then participate in the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme function at Aranji village in Kil Pennathur taluk. Later in the evening, he will distribute clothes to Arunachaleswarar Temple archakas at the old party office at 6 pm followed by inaugurating the Anna arch on the Vellore Road and unveiling of his father and former CM M Karunanidhi’s statue nearby at 7 pm. This will be followed by a public meeting.

On Saturday, he will attend a function in the private Arunai Medical College at 9 am and then participate in an official function on Tirukovilur Road to distribute government benefits.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Chennai
Tiruvannamalai
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Arunachaleswarar temple
Kil Pennathur
rousing reception
Aranji village

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in