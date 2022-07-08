Anna Univ releases college rank list; CEG, MIT take top spots

CHENNAI: Anna University on Friday published the ranking list for a total of 481 engineering colleges.

College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) topped the list with an average cut-off of 198.90 out of 200 marks. The Madras Institute of Technology in Chromepet stood second (196.69), followed by PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore (196.65) and SSN College of Engineering, Chennai (195.50).

In Chennai, Loyola-ICAM college of Engineering and Technology, Nungambakkam, ranked 12th.

In the outskirts of Chennai, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering ranked 4th, Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering stood at 9th position and St. Joseph’s College of Engineering at 12th.

The list was released on the basis of the most preferred colleges by students in the last 5 years.

Computer science has been the basis for ranking these colleges and those college that didn’t offer the course were not featured in the list.

Anna University has also informed that the students who have applied for engineering consultation can choose their colleges by looking at the published ranking list.