AIADMK workers want both OPS, EPS in party: Sekhar

PUDUCHERRY: As far as the AIADMK cadre are concerned, they want both leaders —O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in the party, Puducherry AIADMK (West) secretary Om Sakthi Sekhar on Friday said. Both the former chief ministers together should postpone the proposed General Council meeting of the party to be held in Chennai on July 11, he appealed.

Talking to reporters here, Sekhar said that after the last General Council meeting, the stance of the party at district level has changed and hence, the leaders should respect the views of the cadre and district functionaries. He said that he will not attend the meeting convened to discuss the demand of the members for a single leadership in the party. The AIADMK leader said the single leadership issue was taken up by the party, which is not acceptable. The way the last general council meeting was held in June this year is painful and regrettable, he added.

Sekhar claimed that OPS had 80 per cent support in the party and 95 per cent support among the voters and the efforts to hold the general council meeting on July 11 is against the rules.

Stating that there is no possibility for holding the general council meeting on next Monday, he said that the verdict, on a suit filed by OPS in the Madras High Court seeking directions to stall the meeting, will be favourable to him.